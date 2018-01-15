Priyanka Chopra has got many Hollywood releases awaiting including 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'Isn't It Romantic'. Scroll down to catch a look of Priyanka Chopra's hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos:

Quantico girl, Priyanka Chopra has got million ways to amaze you

Ever wondered how the bold actress Priyanka Chopra balances her both Hollywood and Bollywood ventures? With countless other work, the hot diva is now busy shooting for her hit TV show ‘Quantico’. Appointed as the global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, the Qunatico actress Priyanka Chopra had once wanted to pursue her career in aeronautical engineering or criminal psychology but the Miss World 2000 pageant bought her recognition in the Hindi film industry and with her hard work in no time she has garnered fame worldwide.

After creating her mark as one of the highest paid actress in Bollywood, currently, Priyanka Chopra is busy creating her niche in the West. Recently, Priyanka Chopra was seen spending some quality time with her ‘Quantico’ co-stars where the actress with her celeb friends shared their merry time on the sets of American television show. The actress has got many Hollywood releases awaiting including ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic’. Scroll down to catch a look of Priyanka Chopra’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos:

Quantico girl Priyanka Chopra leaves us go crazy with her sexy look

Priyanka Chopra in her transparent sexy attire steals the show

Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous as she pulls off her sexy dress

Priyanka Chopra in a pair of shorts shows off her curves

With her stunning gaze, Priyanka Chopra can make any man bend on his knees

Priyanka Chopra in black is a perfect show-stealer

Priyanka Chopra dons a stylish attire to hit the screen

Priyanka Chopra goes backless to create a wow moment for her fans

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra amazes us with her bold look

Priyanka Chopra in grey is a perfect glam doll in showbiz

