Priyanka Chopra Instagram photo: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra shared a sassy photo with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen having with her girlfriends in Amsterdam. Though the cuties looked quite sleepy wearing eye-masks which read, "hungover", their attire did not look like a morning outfit.

Earlier, in a slew of pictures, the diva was seen with her girl squad celebrating her bridal shower

Earlier, in a slew of pictures, the diva was seen with her girl squad celebrating her bridal shower. As we all know, Priyanka is going to be hitched with superstar Nick Jonas. This year, the audience is going to witness 2 big fat Indian weddings, firstly of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

As most of us are chasing love, isn’t love unprecedented? Nobody knew that they’d end up here!! The above statement is quite appropriate in Deepika and Priyanka’s case. Love far above than boundaries, religion, caste, gender, creed, ethnicity and of age.

In the below photo, Piggy’s happiness is aptly depicted. Therefore, girls hang on! You will definitely find your “prince charming”, perhaps in the upcoming years. Yep! fairytales do come true!! 🙂

