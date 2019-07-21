Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash is far from over. After partying the night away with her close friends and family, Priyanka is making the most of her vacation time on a yacht with Nick Jonas and family. In a few photos that have gone viral on social media, PeeCee is seen donning a sizzling pink bikini.

Bollywood actor and Global star Priyanka Chopra’s birthday might be over but the celebrations are certainly not. After our desi girl partied the night away with Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and her family, she is enjoying an extended vacation by the beach. In the photos that have gone viral on social media, PeeCee and her famjam can be seen spending some downtime in a yacht.

Not just that, Priyanka is also seen donning a pink bikini amid the blue waters and looks uber hot. In one of the photos, PeeCee can be seen riding a yellow motorbike as wide sweeps her hair back. While another photo features Priyanka donning a multi-colored co-ord set styled with a silver waist belt, cane hat, nude heels and a black designer bag. On the other hand, Nick is perfectly complimenting his lady love in an all-white attire paired with a shoulder bag, sunglasses and black loafers.

Several photos from Priyanka’s big birthday bash had earlier gone viral on social media. Donning a red shimmery dress with golden heels and a tiara, Priyanka looks absolutely sizzling. However, what amazed the Internet was that the actor was also seen sporting sindoor at her birthday bash. Wishing her a happy birthday, Nick had earlier called Priyanka the light of his world.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen returning to Bollywood with her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. Co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, The Sky Is Pink is slated for a release on October 11, 2019.

