Actor Priyanka Chopra with her niece Sky Krishna is enjoying her quarantine to the fullest. Shares and adorable photo where her niece gives her not so perfect makeup. Check the post here

Comparing other actresses’ quarantine than Priyanka Chopra is the best one as she enjoying to the fullest with family and husband Nick Jonas. On early Tuesday, the diva shared an adorable photo of hers with Sky Krishna, but here’s an eye-catching factor to it, Krishna turns make up artist for Chopra.

In one photo, Priyanka can be seen crowned by Krishna, while in another she gets special make-up, which didn’t go well. She captioned it: Pretty princess glam- this year’s theme. The photo got more than 1 million likes with thousands of l0vable comments for them. A user wrote: The photos are just epic, another user wrote: love this! So freaking cute.

In the post, she seemed to be very happy with her niece, donning a denim short dress with a messy hair bun. Earlier also she posted a video with her munchkin, where she was lifting the girl as weights while lying on a sofa. She captioned the video: No gym, no worries.

Check the post:

Talking about her bit after coronavirus outbreak in India, the diva joined One World: Together At Home concert and raised the concern for stranded migrants who don’t have basic needs to survive during the crisis.

Priyanka also joined I For India bandwagon, so that it can motivate the maximum number of people and raise funds to fight the battle against the deadly virus. Other Bollywood actors–Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar also performed in the event.

