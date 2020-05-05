Comparing other actresses’ quarantine than Priyanka Chopra is the best one as she enjoying to the fullest with family and husband Nick Jonas. On early Tuesday, the diva shared an adorable photo of hers with Sky Krishna, but here’s an eye-catching factor to it, Krishna turns make up artist for Chopra.
In one photo, Priyanka can be seen crowned by Krishna, while in another she gets special make-up, which didn’t go well. She captioned it: Pretty princess glam- this year’s theme. The photo got more than 1 million likes with thousands of l0vable comments for them. A user wrote: The photos are just epic, another user wrote: love this! So freaking cute.
In the post, she seemed to be very happy with her niece, donning a denim short dress with a messy hair bun. Earlier also she posted a video with her munchkin, where she was lifting the girl as weights while lying on a sofa. She captioned the video: No gym, no worries.
Talking about her bit after coronavirus outbreak in India, the diva joined One World: Together At Home concert and raised the concern for stranded migrants who don’t have basic needs to survive during the crisis.
So proud to have been a part of #IForIndia which brought so many wonderful artists across the world together on one platform to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. Thank you world for being part of I for India in what ever way you could. We did good! Thank you to everyone who was part of this. ♥️🙏 #IforIndia, @give_india #SocialForGood Do continue to donate: Link in bio
Priyanka also joined I For India bandwagon, so that it can motivate the maximum number of people and raise funds to fight the battle against the deadly virus. Other Bollywood actors–Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar also performed in the event.
This beautiful poem has so much relevance right now. Thank you my friend @vjymaurya for writing this insightful composition about this unprecedented time. Let's hold on world… let's keep our hopes alive and wait for the world to heal.🙏🏻 Happy to be a part of #IforIndia #SocialForGood Donate now: Link in bio 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india
The world has come together in this time of adversity like never before. We are getting used to the art of living with social distancing but are connected more than ever with help of technology. But there’s a lot more that can be done and we can all play a small part in this, even from home. Join me on Sunday, May 3rd at 7:30pm IST, for India’s biggest concert ever, #IFORINDIA. This event is meant to entertain people who are locked-down at home, to pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home, and to raise funds for those whose jobs and homes have been affected… I’m so proud to work with Facebook and my friends and colleagues from India and around the world for this benefit concert. Lastly, I want to take a second to remember two legends that we tragically lost this week: #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor. Although they are not here with us today, we feel their presence around us and in their honor we will keep moving forward to bring happiness to this world. Watch #IFORINDIA LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @Give_india Tune in, donate and use your #SocialForGood. Do your bit. Facebook.com/facebookappindia