Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding is all set to take place in December in Jodhpur. The pre-wedding ceremonies have begun in the United States. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet from the bridal shower of would-be bride. The Quantico actor star has even shared an Instagram story in which she looks beautiful in an off-shoulder white gown.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur and the preparation for the pre-wedding ceremonies have been kickstarted in the United States. The bridal shower of Priyanka Chopra was an intimate ceremony. It was attended by close friends of Priyanka Chopra. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet from the same. The would-be-bride looks extremely excited and elated for her bride. She has shared an Instagram story on social media. The bride to be looks gorgeous in white off-shoulder outfit. The soft frills in the outfit add glamorous look. She preferred to keep her hair open. The minimal accessories with beige stilletoes perfectly complemented her outfit.

This photograph has been shared by her stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been officially engaged, the paparazzi is leaving no stone unturned to cover every single detail related to the couple. The duo is also making sure to spend quality time together. Various photographs took the Internet by storm.

The couple will exchange their wedding vows in the month of December. As per reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are personally chosen Jodhpur as their destination wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy in shooting Sky is the Pink. The film is directed by Shonali Bose co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Besides this, she has also several Hollywood films lined up. Apart from this, Isn’t It Love is all set to release in the cinema halls. While Nick Jonas is busy in promoting his video song Right Now with Robin Schulz.

