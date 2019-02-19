Mother Madhu Chopra has revealed the truth behind daughter Priyanka Chopra's pregnancy rumours. In one of her recent interviews, Ms Chopra has said that the wrong camera angle is responsible for such misunderstanding and dismissed the speculation by her statement. Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with her boyfriend Nick Jonas last year in December.

Bollywood turned Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines ever since her wedding with American song-composer and Singer Nick Jones. The actor tied a knot last year in December with her boyfriend Nick in the Hindu-Christian way and has been constantly sharing her pictures with her husband. Recently, a rumor was rife that the actress might be Pregnant. In some of her photos which recently snapped, Priyanka was apparently spotted with a baby bump.

Addressing the speculation, Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka, recently gave a statement denying her daughter’s pregnancy and confirmed that it was all due to the wrong photo angle. She revealed that she had a talk with her daughter after getting aware of the matter. To which, Priyanka responded that due to her hectic schedule she was too lazy to pose due to which the photo was not been captured properly and there was a misunderstanding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas expressed their desire to become parents in a recent interview. The duo was recently spotted at the Grammy weekend where the duo had come to support their friends. Post this, the duo was seen at the premiere of Priyanka’s upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic.

On the professional front, Priyanka will soon start shooting for the second schedule of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. With this, the actor will be seen gracing celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan this weekend.

