The White Tiger: Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao have decided to join hands for Netflix film titled The White Tiger. The shooting of the film will begin in India this fall.

The White Tiger: It is often said that the new age actors like Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana have posed a threat to the domination of 3 Khans, i.e Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. With the announcement of Rajkummar Rao’s next project alongside Priyanka Chopra, it seems like Bollywood actors has also taken a note of it.

After saying no to Salman Khan’s film Bharat late last year, which created quite a stir in the industry, Priyanka will now be seen in Netflix Original The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. An adaptation of the book that goes by the same authored by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger marks the first on-screen collaboration of Priyanka and Rajkummar. Revolving around rags to riches story of a man, the project will be directed by Ramin Bahrani and produced by Priyanka herself alongside Mukul Deora.

In a statement, Priyanka has expressed her excitement on working with the filmmaker and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s story to life. While admitting that she got fascinated with the narrative’s perspective after reading the book, Priyanka said that she is looking forward to shoot in India and work with Rajkummar for the first time. Rajkummar Rao added that it is an exciting time for actors and he is thrilled to be a part of the world-class project. He has been a huge admirer of Ramin’s work and is thrilled to see this project come to life.

Along with The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra is also a part of Netflix film We Can Be Heroes. Her next stint in Bollywood is Shonali Bose’s film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao, who was recently seen in the film Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut, has been roped in for interesting projects like Made In China alongside Mouni Roy, Turram Khan alongside Nushrat Bharucha and RoohiAfza alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

