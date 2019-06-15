International star Priyanka Chopra is back to her home sweet home as she is back with hubby Nick Jonas in New York where she attended his concert as well, watch videos.

Global star Priyanka Chopra is back to her home in New York and has reunited with hubby Nick Jonas after spending time in India with her family. The diva shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account and her caption read ‘home sweet home.’ Priyanka Chopra also attended hubby Nick Jonas’s concert which took place at Jones Beach, New York on Saturday.

A fan page of the actress shared a video of Priyanka Chopra from the concert in which she is seen having a gala time and singing and dancing at the BLI Summer Jam 2019 where the Jonas brothers— Kevin, Joe and Nick performed. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2 last year in grand ceremonies.

They had a Christian wedding first which was followed by a Hindu wedding in Jodhpur, India. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched after dating for 6 months.

While Nick Jonas is an American actor-singer, Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood actress who has also starred in Hollywood projects such as American web-series Quantico, American movie Isn’t It Romantic?, Chasing Happiness, A Kid Like Jake, Baywatch, among many others.

She will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s directorial venture The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles. Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actresses who is best known for he breathtaking performances in movies like Fashion, Don, Aitraaz, Kaminey, Anjaana Anjaani, 7 Khoon Maaf, Don 2, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, among many others,

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App