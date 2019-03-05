Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood: International icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was recently seen in Hollywood flick Isn't It Romantic, in a recent interview revealed about all the things she misses about Bollywood. Here are all the details!

Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood: Bollywood stunner and now a global star Priyanka Chopra, who recently got hitched to American singer Nick Jonas, has not featured in a Bollywood film since a long time now. The diva, who was last seen in Bollywood films such as Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangajal, in a recent interview revealed what is the one thing that she misses the most about Bollywood. In an interview with a leading daily, PeeCee revealed that coming late to work is what she misses the most about Bollywood as everyone in Hollywood is very punctual and are always on time.

She further said that although she misses dancing and singing as well that is something which she does in Hollywood too. She also said that the entertainment world is the same everywhere may it be India or America but of course the system is different. Priyanka Chopra became a global star after featuring in American series Quantico and she was highly applauded for her performance.

PeeCee was recently seen in Hollywood flick Isn’t It Romantic and will also be seen in Hollywood projects such as A Kid Like Jake, among a few others.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink which has been helmed by Shonali Bose.

