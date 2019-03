Priyanka Chopra is one of the versatile actors of the Bollywood who leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her outstanding looks. Recently, the actor revealed about her character in her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. She says that her character will age from 22 to 60 and is one of the most challenging roles of her career.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented actors of the industry, who has not only excelled well in Bollywood but has also spread her hands in Hollywood. Recently the actor has also featured in Jonas Brother’s latest music video Sucker. After creating a huge buzz in the industry with her wedding pictures, Priyanka Chopra is all set to again impress fans with her hard work. In a small interaction with a media portal, the actor revealed about her character in her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. In the movie, desi girl will play the character that will age between 22 to 60 years. She further said that the movie is based on the parents who lose their children due to some incurable diseases. She said that it was a big challenge to portray this character after 7 Khoon Maaf in the year 2011. The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Prior to this, Priyanka was last seen in the movie Jai Gangaajal in 2016 and after that, she was finalised to act opposite Salman Khan for Bharat, but at the last moment, she denied to role in the film because of her wedding. Priyanka further revealed that she likes Bollywood over Hollywood and missed the madness of Hindi films. Miss World 2000 winner Priyanka Chopra is counted amongst the most alluring actors of the industry. With a huge fan base, the actor always fulfils the expectations of her fans with her louder roar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More