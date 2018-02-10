Quantico star Priyanka Chopra along with Hollywood actress Salma Hayek were spotted at the front row seats during the Bottega Veneta’s fashion show in the Big Apple, New York. Both Priyanka and Hayek were joined by Hollywood actress Julianne Moore and her 15-year old daughter Liv Freundlich at the front row of the high profile fashion show which was held at the American Stock Exchange Building. The 35-year old Indian actress was recently seen attending the Sundance Film Festival along with the star cast of her upcoming Hollywood flick A Kid Like Jake.

Quantico star and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra once again made her presence felt among Hollywood’s upper echelons on Friday at the Bottega Veneta’s fashion show in New York. As the Fashion Week in New York is said to be in full swing this week, Priyanka along with Hollywood actress Salma Hayek were spotted at the front row seats during the Italian luxury goods and high fashion brand’s runway show in the Big Apple. The Baywatch star and sultry Desperado actress were also joined by Julianne Moore and her 15-year old daughter Liv Freundlich at the front row of the Bottega Veneta’s fashion show which was held at the American Stock Exchange Building.

The 36-year old Indian actress was seen stepping in a paillette dress from Bottega Veneta SS18 collection at their New York show. Representing the standard of luxury since 1966, the luxury brand also shared a small clipping of the fashion show on their official handle on Instagram. Over the years Priyanks has been acknowledged as the face of many household brands in both Hollywood and Bollywood. She is currently busy with her upcoming third season of the hit US TV show Quantico. Prior to her fashion show visit, Priyanka recently attended the Sundance Film Festival along with the star cast of her upcoming Hollywood flick A Kid Like Jake.

Despite having a nominal role in A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka’s acting skills were highly rated by the Hollywood critics. Priyanka is also speculated to share silver screen with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in her forthcoming movie. You can check out Priyanka’s elegant look from last night at the Bottega Veneta’s fashion show in New York in here: