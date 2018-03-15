Here is the good news for Priyanka Chopra fans, The actress who was busy in Hollywood projects has finally made it to Bollywood after a quite long, The actress is done with the shoot of Quantico and also has completed her portion for her upcoming Hollywood ventures. Currently, all the guesswork is pointing towards Kalpana Chawla's biopic being her upcoming project which will be directed debutante director Priya Mishra told by her to a leading daily.

Here is the good news for Priyanka Chopra fans, Priyanka was busy in her Hollywood projects has finally made it to Bollywood after a quite long. Priyanka is done with the shoot of Quantico and also has completed her portion of her upcoming Hollywood ventures, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. PC will be returning to Bollywood for good span of 3-4 months, Priyanka will restart her Bollywood journey from where she has left. The actress was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. There is been no confirmation on Priyanka Chopra’s comeback so far neither PC nor any production house has spoken about her upcoming venture.

Currently, all the guesswork is pointing towards Kalpana Chawla’s biopic to be her upcoming project which will be directed Priya Mishra who is making her debut in Bollywood she told to a leading daily. Priyanka on Women’s Day went live on Instagram, where she was seen citing about her upcoming Bollywood Project, where she also revealed how Ranveer requested her to come back. So if you look at all revelations so it is quite clear PC’s next venture will be Kalpana Chawla’s biopic. PC will be returning to India next month.

Kalpana Chawla’s Biopic is considered one of the splendid project, it talks about the person who made the country proud with her impeccable achievements. Kalpana became India’s first woman astronaut who went into space. Kalpana Chawla hailed from Karnal, Haryana. In 2003, February, during her second launch to space, she met a tragic incident where a space shuttle exploded she along with her six crew members lost their lives. Before this heart-wrenching incident, Chawla has been in the space for the time period of 31 days, 14 hours and 54 minutes. She is famously known as India’s first woman astronaut who has made it to space. Priyanka is known for her versatile acting and it will be state of joy for her to portray the character of the Chawla, This will be PC’s second biopic after Mary Kom.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Alia Bhatt: Twitterati wishes Pataka Guddi on her 25th birthday! | Couple goals! Gauri Khan dedicates her first ever award to Shah Rukh Khan

ALSO READ: Here’s the truth behind Amitabh Bachchan’s viral photo from Thugs of Hindostan

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App