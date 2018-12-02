Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony in Jodhpur. As the duo complete their wedding rituals, a leading entertainment portal has released a video in which Priyanka can be seen grooving on Nick's hit song Close. In the video, Priyanka can be seen setting the screens on fire with her dance moves and it is definitely difficult to take eyes off her.

It is the season of wedding in Bollywood and we could not be more excited. As celebrity duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tie the knot at a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jodhpur, they have decided to give their fans a glimpse of their fairytale love story on the January cover issue of Vogue. In one of the videos released by the leading entertainment portal, Priyanka can be seen grooving on her love interest’s hit song Close.

The 1 minute and 55 second video begins with the desi girl walking towards her man who is seen strumming the guitar. As the duo lock eyes, their expression speak volumes of their sizzling chemistry. Soon, the diva takes on the dancing floor and sets the screens on fire as she dances on the acoustic version of the song. From a sexy silver dress with a thigh-high slit, a red wrap-around dress to a body-hugging colorful co-ord set, Priyanka is a treat to sore eyes in the video and it is difficult to take eyes off her.

Have a look at the video here:

With this, another video has been released in which Priyanka and Nick can be seen playing the newly-wed game. In the video, the duo can be seen asking fun questions about each other to each other. From revealing where was their first kiss to their favourite activity together, the video is a must-watch for every Nickyanka fan.

As a treat for their millions of fans and followers, the couple took to her official Instagram account last night to share photos of their mehendi ceremony. For the ceremony, while Nick was seen donning an ethnic kurta, Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a colourful lehenga styled with ethnic jewellery.

