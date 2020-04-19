The World’s new normal is currently, those countries that are able to combat the spread of coronavirus–Hongkong, Taiwan, and Singapore are seen as examples who managed to control the disease with the economies open.
Meanwhile, to raise awareness of COVID-19, World Health Organisation (WHO) in association with Global Citizen has had organized a virtual global concert where celebs from Bollywood to Hollywood joined it. Actor Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan represented India and talked about the coronavirus situation in India and the importance of sanitization. The two hours One World: Together at the Home concert was on aired across the world. Where King Khan can be seen rasing concern over the impact of the virus In India, he said the country with an over a billion population, it is bound to suffer a severe consequence of the disease.
The actor also told about his part as a responsible citizen and said, working with teams to provide Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and also supporting health workers as they are the linchpin in the fight against COVID-19.
They were joined by other celebs–J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Keith Urban, Beyonce, Lady Gaga.
Priyanka, meanwhile, spoke about the fear of growing among people and challenges refugees are facing. She said clean water, health care and proper sanitization to be must be needed in the refugee camp.
Where on the other hand, Gaga sang a song delivering motivation and hope to all the front lines, she said, grateful to all those health care cares, NGOs, deliver people, workers on ration banks for working hard in the time of coronavirus crisis, its a reminder of recurring of kindness now.
