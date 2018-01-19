Priyanka Chopra was shooting for an episode of her upcoming season, which required her to share a passionate kiss with Alan Powell and going by the pictures, the scene might turn out to be pretty intense. The third season of Quantico will divert attention from Alex and Ryan Booth’s love story to focus more on her equation with Mike McQuigg (Alan Powell). Makers think that her passionate kiss with co-star, Alan Powell, will bring some life to their popular drama show.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shooting for the third season of Quantico in New York these days, was caught kissing her co-star, Alan Powell. The actress along with the team shot on the streets of New York City. The svelte diva was also seen indulging in a passionate kiss with a handsome man. Before you let your imaginations run wild, the dapper guy is her co-star Alan Powell and the two were shooting for a scene. Nonetheless, the liplock surely sends temperatures soaring as PeeCee share a sizzling chemistry with her Powell.

Braving the chilly weather, Priyanka sizzled in a black dress with edgy silver accents along the neckline while a black fur coat kept her warm. She completed her daring thigh-high slit gown with a pair of sexy black high heels and slayed in a head full of gorgeous curls and bold Russian red lipstick. The third season of ABC’s Quantico will start from where the season 2 ended. While ABC had kept the storyline of the new season under wrap till date, they recently released a synopsis and the official star cast of the same.