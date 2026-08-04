Priyanka Chopra Shares Candid Glimpse Of Life With Malti Marie, Says She’s Both ‘Mama’ And ‘Mamacita’ – WATCH

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has offered fans another glimpse into her life beyond the red carpets and film sets. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a candid video featuring two very different sides of her world: her quiet moments as a mother and her carefree time with friends. The video begins with Priyanka spending time with her daughter, Malti Marie, and teaching her the ‘Sarva Mangala Mangalaye’ mantra, dedicated to Goddess Durga. The intimate moment captures the actor in a distinctly “mama” mode, as she gently introduces her daughter to the devotional verse. The mood then changes completely. Priyanka is seen dancing with her friends, bringing out the more playful side she described as her “mamacita” self.

Priyanka Chopra’s Family Moments With Nick Jonas And Malti Marie

The post comes amid a series of family glimpses shared by Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. On August 1, Nick posted a carousel looking back at July, including a picture of Malti enjoying a view of the sea, a family meal with Priyanka and moments from their time at home.

Priyanka, too, recently shared a nostalgic moment involving Malti. In an Instagram Story, she posted her daughter watching her Gunday song Tune Maari Entriyaan, accompanied by the playful caption, “Who would’ve thought?”

Priyanka Chopra Returns To Work With Mahesh Babu

While Priyanka has been giving fans a peek into her family life, her professional schedule remains equally busy. She is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside her.

Priyanka and Nick recently joined Mahesh Babu for a movie night in Hyderabad, where the actor has resumed work on the much-anticipated project.