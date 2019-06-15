Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has shared 5 life lessons in her latest video on Instagram. In the video, the desi girl can be seen donning 5 different looks from her latest photoshoot. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka Chopra is winning hearts globally by wearing the tag of ‘desi girl’ on her sleeve. As she strikes a perfect balance between Bollywood, Hollywood and Business, we must admit that she is unstoppable. Recently, PeeCee graced the cover of InStyle magazine and turned heads by wearing an all Indian ensemble, a first for any Indian leading lady.

Out on her mission for world domination, the actor recently shared a hilarious video in which she can be seen sharing life lessons that are not just deep but also funny. Her first tip stated always be bigger than your skirt. Her second tip stated to have nothing to hide, flaunting her bareback in a sexy golden saree. Her third tip stated make some noise while her last tip stated when you have differences patch it up.

The five looks sported by Priyanka Chopra in the video are from the same photoshoot. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Priyanka said that these are 5 life lessons from yours truly and added she’s so funny.

Take a look at the hilarious video of Priyanka Chopra here:

After walking the Met Gala and Cannes red carpet, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the film. Recently, the actor also made headlines for opting out of Salman Khan’s film Bharat at the last minute. The role of Kumud Raina, which is played by Katrina Kaif, was initially offered to Priyanka Chopra.

