From spreading the awareness related to the COVID-19 pandemic to joining One World: Together At Home global concert, actor Priyanka Chopra is doing her bit by supporting various causes related to the contagious virus. However, she is also motivating her fans to stay positive in the time of coronavirus crisis by sharing some informative videos to stay fit.
Recently, the diva shared a video revealing her healthy hair secret, where she can be seen preparing a DIY hair mask, by adding three simple easy to get ingredients– Egg, full-fat yogurt and honey. She captioned the video, which reads: Its the right time to shares some beauty hacks during the quarantine.
It’s a recipe that has had been transferred from generation to generation in her family. After applying the mask, let it sit for about 30 minutes and then rinse it with warm water, it reads. The fun part of the video was that it came up with a disclaimer– it doesn’t smell the best! So for a few people, they may need to shampoo twice to get rid of yogurt pungent smell.
A few years ago I shared some DIY beauty hacks with @voguemagazine. Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual.
Meanwhile talking about the global concert she recently attended, the diva raised the concern for the 17 million stranded refugees, where social distancing is simply not possible as they are staying in overcrowded unlivable camps. She said, in the fight to end the crisis, the world cannot afford anyone to leave behind in this unimaginable situation, for that, proper health care, sanitization, and clean water must be provided there.
Im honored to have been a part of One World #TogetherAtHome last night. To watch so much talent and so many real life heroes’ stories brought together from every corner of the world for one cause was unprecedented and awe inspiring. As I watched with my family, the same as so many of you in the US, India, throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond, it gave me so much hope that inspite of all the hardship maybe we’ll all emerge from this kinder and more compassionate. Thank you @glblctzn and @ladygaga for your creativity and humanity, and congratulations on raising $127.9M for COVID-19 relief. To all the healthcare workers out there, essential workers and everyone who is working through this…thank you for fighting for us every single day. Thank you, thank you, thank you…humanity will forever be indebted.
A short film shot across cities within the nation…featuring my colleagues from the Indian film industry…each one of us putting our individual pieces together from the safety of our respective homes. All this with ONE aim and ONE simple message… #StayHomeStaySafe. This film which transcends the borders of region and language, was also created to raise funds for our extended family, who are the backbone of the entertainment industry…the technicians and assistants who work on a daily wage. This is for them. Thank you @amitabhbachchan for bringing us together (virtually and with #SocialDistancing in place) and making this happen. We are one and we shall overcome! @aliaabhatt @rajinikanth @chiranjeevikonidela @mammootty @mohanlal @prosenstar #RanbirKapoor #ShivaRajkumar #PrasoonPandey @diljitdosanjh @sonalee18588