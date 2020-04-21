Recently actor Priyanka Chopra shares a video where she can be seen revealing her healthy hair secret by applying 3 simple ingredients. The diva captioned the video, which reads: This DIY hair mask formula has passed on from generation to generation. Watch here

From spreading the awareness related to the COVID-19 pandemic to joining One World: Together At Home global concert, actor Priyanka Chopra is doing her bit by supporting various causes related to the contagious virus. However, she is also motivating her fans to stay positive in the time of coronavirus crisis by sharing some informative videos to stay fit.

Recently, the diva shared a video revealing her healthy hair secret, where she can be seen preparing a DIY hair mask, by adding three simple easy to get ingredients– Egg, full-fat yogurt and honey. She captioned the video, which reads: Its the right time to shares some beauty hacks during the quarantine.

It’s a recipe that has had been transferred from generation to generation in her family. After applying the mask, let it sit for about 30 minutes and then rinse it with warm water, it reads. The fun part of the video was that it came up with a disclaimer– it doesn’t smell the best! So for a few people, they may need to shampoo twice to get rid of yogurt pungent smell.

Meanwhile talking about the global concert she recently attended, the diva raised the concern for the 17 million stranded refugees, where social distancing is simply not possible as they are staying in overcrowded unlivable camps. She said, in the fight to end the crisis, the world cannot afford anyone to leave behind in this unimaginable situation, for that, proper health care, sanitization, and clean water must be provided there.

