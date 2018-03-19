The actress who was recently seen in Dubai for the Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF) discussion took to Twitter to share a photo with former Australian Prime Minister, Julia Gillard. The 35-year-old was quoted saying,"We are not OK with it and we are going to stand up for our rights … It’s such a powerful time to be an artist.” The Quantico star will soon make a Bollywood comeback by the biopic of Kalpana Chawla.

Recently, Bajirao Mastani actor Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to share the picture with former Australian Prime Minister, Julia Gillard. The picture was snapped in Dubai where Chopra went to be a part of the Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF) discussion. She went to Dubai after wrapping her shoot schedule of Quantico season 3 in Ireland. “Feminism is not about berating men or putting them down. What we are saying is that let us have equal opportunities. Let us get ahead of the game on our merit, while you [men] support us,” Chopra was quoted saying. She further added, “Give the woman the ability to make choices without being judged.”

“Nowadays, the audiences are too intelligent. They know who they want to watch. So you don’t have to be the prettiest or the most intelligent, people may still want to watch you.” She further added, “We are not OK with it and we are going to stand up for our rights … It’s such a powerful time to be an artist.” The 35-year-old shared a picture on her account with a caption, “So wonderful to see you again @juliagillard…and proud to stand alongside you as a champion for global education. I’m looking forward to continuing our discussion from #UNGA. Big thank you to the @varkeyfdn for bringing us all together. #GESF @gesforum”.

So wonderful to see you again @JuliaGillard…and proud to stand alongside you as a champion for global education. I’m looking forward to continuing our discussion from #UNGA. Big thank you to the @VarkeyFdn for bringing us all together. #GESF @GESForum pic.twitter.com/V8111WBhg8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 17, 2018

The actress recently revealed that she will soon return to India for her new project. She will surely set the theatres on fire by her comeback movie that will be a biopic of Kalpana Chawla. The diva who is currently busy with Quantico has also worked in Mary Kom. She even shared with pictures with the members on her Instagram story.

