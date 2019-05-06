Priyanka Chopra recently shared throwback pictures from Met Gala 2017 where Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet with Nick Jonas for the first time. Priyanka Chopra also declared that she will be telling all the stories to her future children about her meeting with husband Nick.

Priyanka Chopra is among the most stylish actors of the industry who misses no chance of creating a buzz with her talent and skill. The actor has conquered many hearts with her versatile roles and is currently going through her memories of walking the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas for the first time. Recently, the actor shared a throwback picture with Nick Jonas from Met Gala 2017 which happened to be a year before her wedding. Those who don’t know, this appearance was the first time when Priyanka walked the red carpet hand in hand with Nick.

Along with sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra also declared that how she will be telling her future children about their dad Nick. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra is looking ravishing dressed in a stylish mustard dress with a unique collar and side slit. In order to complete her looks, the actor chose black boots and tight top bun which is adding more to her looks. Meanwhile, Nick is looking dapper dressed in a printed metallic blazer with a white shirt and black trousers.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most adorable couples who leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to her fans. Starting from their social media clicks to their appearances, the couple seems perfect with each other.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged to each other in the month of August 2018 and tied knots in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Talking about work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles.

Have a look at her pictures:

The film is helmed by Shonali Bose and is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra under the banners of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures and will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

The film narrates the story of a girl Aisha Chaudhary who is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis and is a motivational speaker. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Aisha’s mother Aditi Chaudhary and Farhan Akhtar in Aisha’s father Niren.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App