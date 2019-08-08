Priyanka Chopra is having her gala time with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in Miami. J-Sisters are having their best time and is posing for Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra is taking a much-needed trip with the J-sisters and has posted some adorable pictures with the other two ‘sisters’, Sophie and Danielle. Sophie Turner, who is known as Sansa Stark from the Game of Thrones, and Danielle Jonas, who is a Reality TV star.

The J-sisters are having a gala time in Miami, Florida and are posting pictures on Instagram in which they can be seen wearing Jonas Brothers printed dresses. Priyanka looks beautiful in a black tank top which she is carrying with a gold-side belt and a gold neckpiece. Sophie Turner is wearing the Jonas Brothers printed T-shirt with a black skirt and gold-black accessories. Danielle is wearing a white off-shoulder bodycon dress and is looking fabulous with her hair.

Priyanka’s upcoming release is Cowboy Ninja Viking, a comedy which was due to release on June 28, 2019, but was held back and is expected to release soon. PC’s upcoming Bollywood film is The Sky Is Pink, a biographical film directed by Shonali Bose. Priyanka is doing a Bollywood movie after three years and will be seen with Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan and Priyanka also starred in Dil Dhadakne Do. It was a comedy-drama movie that released in 2015 and had some hit songs in it like Gallan Goodiyan, Dil Dhadakne Do, the title track, Pehli Baar and Girls Like To Swing. The Sky Is Pink is also expected to have foot-tapping, peppy numbers.

