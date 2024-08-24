Saturday, August 24, 2024

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Saree At Brother Siddharth’s Wedding Festivities | Photos

After surprising fans with her visit to India, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra sported a stunning saree as she attended a wedding celebration for her brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Inside pictures of the bash on Friday (August 23) featuring Priyanka with relatives and her mother Madhu Chopra are going viral.

For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a vibrant magenta stylish saree.
Complementing her outfit, she wore a layered pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings. She kept her hair in a neat bun style.
One of Priyanka’s family friends shared some “warm and intimate” wedding festivities pictures.

 

In the viral videos and pictures, Priyanka is seen giving a speech at the function. Her mother complimented her in a lilac saree.

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth looked stunning in western ensembles.
The global star landed early Friday morning, and her arrival was met with enthusiastic waves and flashing cameras.
Priyanka, who had just wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie ‘The Bluff’, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a stylish yet casual outfit.

Recently, Priyanka was also present when Siddharth got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya.
Priyanka was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas.

Last month, Priyanka attended the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas.

The actress shared her joy on Instagram, posting photos from the event and expressing her delight at the celebrations. “Clearly, I missed chaats and dancing at baraats!” she wrote.

With her recent film ‘The Bluff’ now in the can, Priyanka is gearing up for several exciting projects.

The film, directed by Frank E. Flowers, features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting.

Additionally, , she will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy ‘Heads of State’, directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka’s Marathi film ‘Paani’, which is set for a big-screen release on October 18.
Directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, the film tells the story of a man from a drought-stricken village striving for water self-sufficiency.

The film, originally released in 2019, received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.

(With inputs from ANI)

