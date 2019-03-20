Bollywood hottie Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors in the industry who keeps on surprising fans with her stunning looks. The diva who has been creating a lot of buzz these days for her picture-perfect love story is now grabbing headlines for her astounding black bold look. Caught and captured by paparazzi, Priyanka Chopra can be seen donning a black dress with white polka dots in it.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented and hard-working actors in the industry. Having worked with both Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has definitely seen the world through a different lens. These days the diva is residing in India for her upcoming Bollywood movie titled The Sky Is Pink. The film is going to be a little challenging as Priyanka Chopra will be playing the role of a teenager who has a deadly disease and knows that she is going to die. Priyanka’s character is a little girl who becomes a motivational speaker. Well, the diva has already proved her versatility with Barfi where she played the role of a girl with a mental disease and now, people are eagerly waiting for Priyanka to again leave everyone spellbound.

Recently, the actor got caught and captured by paparazzi in a very stunning look. Donning a gorgeous black dress, Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely astonishing. She had styled her hair with a high messy bun look and complemented the attire with black stilettos. Accessorizing her look, Priyanka Chopra carried a small sling bag along with the attire. Smiling and posing for the camera beautifully, Priyanka Chopra will make your day! Take a look!

Well, this is not the first time Piggy chops has melted hearts with her stunning look, the diva keeps on hogging headlines for her beauty. Be it the red-carpet looks or the big celebrity wedding, the desi girl never fails to steal the attention and turn heads while she walks. This time too, the fans are going gaga over her looks. In one other paparazzi captures by popular Paparazzi Manav Manglani, Priyanka Chopra can be seen slaying in red. The lady is donning a red dress styled with a belt. Adding a little contrast to her look, she wore bright pink stilettos.

Priyanka Chopra also gave an appearance in hubby Nick Jonas’s latest track Sucker. People loved the unique and quirky attire of Priyanka Chopra and enjoyed watching them together!

