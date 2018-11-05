Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner share an adorable bond. Be it a bridal shower or a family outing, the two have been spotted together at the pre-wedding festivities. Every now and then the social media gets flooded with their videos and photographs. Now, a video is surfacing on social media where Nick Jonas' fiancee can be seen taking her sister-in-law Sophie Turner on a piggyback ride.

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable bond with Game of Thrones actor and her sister-in-law Sophie Turner. In the latest video surfacing on the Internet, the duo can be seen giving sister-in-law relationship goals. In the video, the 36-year-old actor can be seen taking her sister-in-law Sophie on a piggyback ride. This video has gone viral on social media as their bonding is too cute to miss. In the video, dressed in all mustard outfit, Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous as ever.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have been spotted together quite a lot of time. Two months ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend time with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at US open. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all smiles to the cameras they posed together. Every occasion, be it bridal shower or family outings, she had been seen in attendance several times.

The Games of Thrones actor Sophie Turner is the fiancee of Joe Jonas. Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party with her girl squad. She has shared several photographs on her Instagram. She looks pretty in her saffron pullover and checkered skirt.

In December, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The duo officially got engaged in August. The closed ones and family members attended the engagement ceremony.

On the professional front, the Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra will feature in Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink. She has also several other Hollywood projects lined up. While Nick Jonas is busy in promoting his video album Right Now with Ralph Schulz.

