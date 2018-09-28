Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar harassment controversy: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has ended her silence and has come out in support of Former Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta. Along with her, Parineeti Chopra also backed Tanushree and stated that survivors are survivors because they have experienced something horrible and have shown the courage to come out of it.

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar harassment controversy: With Tanushree Dutta’s confession that veteran actor Nana Patekar alleged harassed her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Please, it seems like India is on the verge of having its #MeToo movement. Joining a list of celebrities, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has come out in support of Tanushree on her official Twitter account.

Responding to Farhan Akhtar’s reply to Journalist Janice Sequira where she has testified Tanushree’s claims, Priyanka stated the world needs to believe survivors. In his tweet, Farhan has stated that Janice’s thread is very telling. Stating that even when Tanushree’s career concerns could have prompted her to keep quiet, she did not and her story has not changed even now. He added that her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned.

With this, Parineeti stated that she agrees with Priyanka. Extending her support to Tanushree, Parineeti stated that survivors are survivors because they have experienced something horrible and come out of that on the other side. Therefore, believe them and respect them.

In an interaction with ANI, Tanushree stated that on Nana was being aggressive and pushing her around. When she complained about him to filmmakers, her pleas were not heard. They were forcing her to do an intimate step despite the fact that it was supposed to be a solo dance sequence and not a duet. She added that after she walked out of the set, her car and vanity van was also vandalised.

When Nana Patekar was asked about the same by a leading daily, he questioned what she means by sexual harassment. They were on a set and there were 50-100 people sitting in front of them. He added that let anyone say anything and he will continue doing what he has been doing.

