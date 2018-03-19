Priyanka Chopra taught a lesson to a sexist reporter at the Global Education & Skills Forum 2018, who questioned her take on gender equality. The reporter remarked the actor that if a girl slaps a guy who eve teases her then she is considered a feminist but if a man slaps a woman then it is considered a crime. He further questioned 'Where is your equality then?!' Taking a dig at his question, Priyanka gave a piece of her mind to the reporter and added that when a women slaps a man for teasing her then he deserves it.

Bollywood’s desi girl and global sensation Priyanka Chopra was present at the Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF) 2018, when a reporter questioned her take on gender equality. During the media interaction, the reporter questioned the diva that “if a girl slaps a guy who eve-teases her then she is considered a feminist but you do not speak out about the “abuse” of a man, where is your equality?!” He further added, “if a man slaps a woman then it is a crime, then it’s like ‘sky fall on the earth’.”

Amused by his question, Priyanka took a dig at his question and said, “Physiologically men and women are different. When we talk about equality and opportunity, we talk about cerebral opportunity. We are saying you give the ability to get the job, to be the CEO and nobody should question a woman’s choice or her drive to be someone. So if she is 50, a CEO and a mother of three. Do not question her.” She further added, “So if a woman slaps a man for teasing her, he deserves it.”

Giving her stance on being a beauty queen who is a proud feminist, Priyanka said, “Who decides whether a beauty pageant is part of feminism or not? As a proud feminist, I am glad that it was my stepping stone. We should let a woman do what she wants without judging her. I believe in destiny. I believe that destiny and hard work go hand in hand. I was not born with a silver spoon. You cannot replace hard work. Indian media says that models and beauty queens cannot act. But I think it’s an organic or an individual process but the audience is very intelligent. You don’t have to be the most beautiful or talented person in the room but people want to watch you. I think that’s called X-factor.”

On the work front, Priyanka has returned to India after wrapping up the shooting schedule of the third season of her American TV show Quantico. If the latest reports are to be believed, her next Bollywood film will be a biopic on Kalpana Chawla. However, no official confirmations have been made yet.

