Former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday teased her fans with two stills from her much-awaited memoir ‘Unfinished.’ The ‘Baywatch,’ actor took to Instagram to share a short clip featuring the two contrasting stills from her memoir. While one of the pictures sees Priyanka in the middle of the golden moment when she was crowned the Miss World 2000, the other picture is from her childhood where she is seen smiling in a white and green frock.

Without explaining much in the caption, the 38-year-old actor just wrote, “#unfinished.” It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that it “gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment” when you tick off something from your “bucket list”. ‘Unfinished’ will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the actor, producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry. Chopra announced that her much-anticipated memoir, titled ‘Unfinished’ has been printed and will soon be released. On late Monday night, ‘The Sky is Pink’ actor took to Twitter to share the news and expressed her excitement after seeing pages from the memoir printed on paper for the first time.



The actor began her career at the age of 17 when she won Miss India and went on to win Miss World the following year, a title that catapulted her to international stardom. Priyanka earned popular and critical acclaim over three seasons as Alex Parrish on ABC’s show ‘Quantico’, making history as the first Indian actor to star as the lead of a TV drama series and winning two consecutive People’s Choice Awards for the role, again making history as the first Indian actress to win the award. In April 2016 she was featured on the cover of TIME magazine’s coveted TIME 100 issue, as one of the Most Influential People in the world and in November 2017 was named to Forbes illustrious list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.

