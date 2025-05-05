Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to the Met Gala, and this year, she’s making her fifth appearance! Since her debut in 2017, she’s always turned heads, and 2025 is going to be no different.

Just before the big night, she gave us a little teaser of her outfit on Instagram Stories—and guess what? It’s a jaw-dropping Balmain Paris masterpiece!

Sneak Peeks & Behind-the-Scenes Fun

Priyanka knows how to keep us hooked! Before dropping her look, she shared some fun BTS moments from her prep at The Carlyle hotel in NYC.

She even showed off the fancy Met Gala room service menu (because, of course, even her pre-Gala snacks have to be stylish). And now, the wait is almost over—she finally gave us a sneak peek of her outfit, and it’s pure high-fashion magic.

