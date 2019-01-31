Priyanka Chopra whose various film projects are lined up has bagged another Hollywood film based on the controversial figure in Ma Anand Sheela. Ma Anand Sheela who was the close associate of controversial spiritual guru Rajneesh aka Osho had committed heinous crimes. The film will be directed by Oscar winning director Barry Levinson.

Elaborating it in detail, Priyanka Chopra said that she is developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He is an iconic American director. They both are developing from the perspective of Sheela who is this guru who originated from India. Sheela was his Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh aka Osho right hand woman and she was devious. She had created a whole cult in America. He was called Osho. She will star in and produce the film.

Priyanka Chopra presently is on a promotional spree for Isn’t it Romantic. It also features Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson in the pivotal roles.

During the show, she also revealed about her next project and collaboration with the Rain Man director. This isn’t the first time that a story is being written on Ma Anand Sheela. Netflix’s Wild Wild Country, showcased the heinous crimes committed by Ma Anand Sheela. It is a six-part documentary series. This documentary has won Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstandig Documentary or Nonfiction Series in 2018. It will be surely be a new experience for Priyanka, who is not known for doing many villainous roles.

