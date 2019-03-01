In an interview to Mid-Day Priyanka Chopra opened up about her latest Hollywood release and playing a supporting role in it. She said that playing supporting cast in the movie was never her concern. It was the script which made her sign the movie, irrespective how big or small her role was

Priyanka Chopra who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 has always managed to grab headlines. Be it as a singer, actor or entrepreneur, the DesiGirl has nailed every avatar she slipped into. Other than working in over 50 Bollywood movies, the diva is now making a mark in Hollywood Her international debut was a musical one as she surprised everyone with her knack for singing. In 2012, she debuted with her first international single In My City. This marked the beginning of her Hollywood career.

This was followed by more international singles which eventually paved way for her international acting debut. She started with Quantico, and now she’s making headlines for her movie career. With Seth Gordon’s Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut and her character of Victoria Leeds was lauded well by the audience. Her latest international movie to hit the silver screens is Isn’t It Romantic, which is a Rom-Com. Besides Priyanka who plays the supporting character, the movie stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine and Betty Gilpin. In an interview to Mid-Day Priyanka Chopra opened up about her latest Hollywood release and playing a supporting role in it. She said that playing supporting cast in the movie was never her concern. It was the script which made her sign the movie, irrespective how big or small her role was.

On her co-star Rebel Wilson, Priyanka said that Rebel was playing the lead character for the first time in her career of 20 years. Besides acting, Rebel also produced the film, added Priyanka. The Quantico actor will be soon be seen in a Bollywood project too. She will be sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink which is a biographical drama based on the life of Aisah Chaudhary, a motivational speaker. The film also features Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf,

