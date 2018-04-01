It has been speculated that Priyanka Chopra might star in Salman Khan’s Bharat. The actress, who has earned popularity overseas with her outstanding performances in Quantico, is now looking forward to working in Bollywood. Reports say that Priyanka Chopra wants to do a Hindi film before signing any more Hollywood projects.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been riding high on success with many projects pouring in from Bollywood, Hollywood and also producing films in regional languages lately. She is one Bollywood dive that seems to be unstoppable in achieving her dreams in the whole film fraternity. Earlier, it was reported that the actress will be starring in the upcoming film Bharat, which also features Salman Khan in the lead role. And now speculations are rife that Priyanka Chopra will be choosing Salman Khan’s film over her Hollywood blockbuster series Quantico.

Moreover, according to reports in a leading daily, speaking about Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan’s bond, a source has revealed, “Priyanka has also worked with Ali in Gunday (2014) and shares a good rapport with him. This film will see the three of them collaborate for the first time.” Reports further suggest that the actress is keen on taking up the project that has come her way. And looks like to come onboard Salman’s film, the Quantico star have to quit from the next Hollywood series of Quantico season 4.

ALSO READ: Happy to see such creativity: Amitabh Bachchan on Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail

As per another source, Priyanka feels that the show will lose steam if they continue with more seasons and before venturing into more overseas offers, she wants work in Bollywood. Meanwhile, the actress who was last seen in 2016’s Jai Gangaajal has starred in three Hollywood films Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? And if things materialise, Priyanka will be returning to the Indian silver screen very soon. The film Bharat is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is set to hit screens on the eve of Eid in the year 2019.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2: Akshay Kumar asks Tiger Shroff to take a bow; declares him as Bollywood’s Toni Jaa

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App