Desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who is back in Mumbai and has been eagerly waiting to make her Bollywood comeback after 2016 Jai Gangaajal, might be romancing Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bharat. After working with Salman in 3 films like God Tussi Great Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Salaam E Ishq and working with Ali Abbas in Gunday, the diva shares a good rapport with the actor-director duo. A source close to a leading daily revealed, “Priyanka has also worked with Ali Abbas Zafar in Gunday (2014) and shares a good rapport with him. This film will see the three of them collaborate for the first time.”

“The fact that their jodi is coming together after such a long time will surely be exciting news for their fans,” the source added. The report further suggested that the filmmaker had approached PC in New York while she was shooting for season 3 of her American TV show Quantico. Talking about the film, Ali had earlier said, “Since the story spans over a period of 70 years, there will be many historical references. It is essentially about a man who lives through several significant moments from India’s past to present. We are currently working on the film’s pre-production and details will be announced once we are in a position to talk about them.”

On Monday, Priyanka shared a picture of around 6 scripts lying on the table and questioned her fans: “Which one will it be? Homework.’’ Speaking about striking a balance between her Bollywood and Hollywood projects, the diva had earlier said, “My plan is to straddle two careers: one in India and one in the U.S. I know that sounds absolutely crazy, but I’m going to make it work. I can’t and won’t let either one go, even if it kills me.” Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bharat is a remake of Korean film ‘Ode To My Father.’

