Priyanka Chopra trolled for supporting IAF strikes: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who is also UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador, is facing backlash for supporting India in its testing times with Pakistan. After IAF strikes on JEM’s camps in Pakistan, Priyanka extended her support to India on her official Twitter account and tweeted Jai Hind. However, the tweet did not go down with Pakistani tweeple who commented on the post slamming her and requesting the UN to revoke her ambassadorship.

One of the Twitter users commented that celebrities who support wars should not talk about human rights while another added that she cannot pick and choose when it comes to peace. The user added that we need peace for the whole world.

Take a look at some of the response here:

Can the @UN please take back their ambassadorship from Priyanka Chopra ?

Celebs who fuel wars have no reason to be talking about human rights at any forum.

Someone who ‘apparently’ works for children’s rights, needs to be schooled about the impact of war on children?#SayNoToWar — fatiymah (@liya724) February 27, 2019

You are a goodwill ambassador of PEACE! I'm not even from Pakistan and I find this disgusting! You can't pick & choose where peace goes! We need peace for the whole world! @priyankachopra — DAdni (@adnikalove) February 26, 2019

Are or were you really Unicef goodwill ambassador? I really don’t know how an artist can praise military actions and especially while being an ambassador of UN. I don’t think this world could ever see peace when peacemakers love wars. #NoWar #PakistanIndia — Atif Tauqeer (@atifthepoet) February 26, 2019

You know something is wrong with @UN when their goodwill ambassador applauds a blatant line of control violation by @IAF_MCC that can potentially lead to a war between two nuclear powers — Kanza Azeemi (@kanza_azeemi) February 27, 2019

@UN kindly revoke rethink her status as peace ambassador. — Syed Zohaib Ahmed (@syedzohaibahm) February 27, 2019

Never expect such immature tweets from bollywood actors whom people are following. Show some responsibility towards world. #NoToWar — I'Say (@nadimtele) February 27, 2019

Responding to the same, an online petition has also been filed stating that being a goodwill ambassador, the actor is not supposed to take sides in a political conflict between two nuclear powers, i.e India and Pakistan. The petition says that Priyanka Chopra does not deserve the title anymore as war can only lead to destruction and death. Instead of remaining neutral and peaceful in such a conflict, her tweet in support of Indian Armed forces appears contradictory.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is back in India to shoot for the last leg of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. In the film, Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film will release on October 11.

