Priyanka Chopra trolled for supporting IAF strikes: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who is also UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador, is facing backlash for supporting India in its testing times with Pakistan. After IAF strikes on JEM’s camps in Pakistan, Priyanka extended her support to India on her official Twitter account and tweeted Jai Hind. However, the tweet did not go down with Pakistani tweeple who commented on the post slamming her and requesting the UN to revoke her ambassadorship.
One of the Twitter users commented that celebrities who support wars should not talk about human rights while another added that she cannot pick and choose when it comes to peace. The user added that we need peace for the whole world.
Take a look at some of the response here:
https://twitter.com/1bougicheescake/status/1100805089051197443,
Responding to the same, an online petition has also been filed stating that being a goodwill ambassador, the actor is not supposed to take sides in a political conflict between two nuclear powers, i.e India and Pakistan. The petition says that Priyanka Chopra does not deserve the title anymore as war can only lead to destruction and death. Instead of remaining neutral and peaceful in such a conflict, her tweet in support of Indian Armed forces appears contradictory.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is back in India to shoot for the last leg of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. In the film, Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film will release on October 11.
