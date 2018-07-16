Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic with a fun and quirky dance number in NYC. After the shooting of the film, the behind the scenes photos from the sets got viral and took over social media.

As the audience awaits Priyanka Chopra’s much-awaited comeback in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shooting schedule of her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, which also stars Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson. Helmed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, Isn’t It Romantic revolves around a woman who doesn’t believe in love but then one day she wakes up to discover that her turned has turned into a romantic comedy. On July 16, Priyanka wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film with a fun dance sequence along with the rest of the star-cast on the streets of New York.

Sharing a photo from the dance sequence, Isn’t It Romantic filmmaker Todd Stauss-Schulson wrote on his Instagram account that he can’t believe that he shot the most fun, funny, joyous musical number with the most talented star-cast and incredible dancers in the heart of New York.

Dressed in a bright pink dress, Priyanka can be seen bringing every bit of her desi style and Bollywood dance moves for the special song sequence.

Check out the photos from the special dance sequence here:

Priyanka Chopra shared a group photo of the Isn’t It Romantic star cast and wrote that they have wrapped up the shooting of the film. She added that it was fun to shoot with them. Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth also shared photos from the film set and wrote that he had the best time filming with them and added that he cannot wait for people to watch the film on Valentine’s Day next year.

After wrapping up her Hollywood project, Priyanka Chopra will be shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

