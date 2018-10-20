While present at the JBL Fest in Las Vegas, the Quantico star Priyanka Chopra told the People magazine, she is really excited about her friend. She further added that pregnancy is a new phase in every women's life and wishes that Markle has an amazing one as she always wanted it to be.

There is someone who is as excited as British Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, regarding Duchess of Sussex’s first pregnancy, and that someone is none other than global star Priyanka Chopra. While present at the JBL Fest in Las Vegas, the Quantico star Priyanka Chopra told the People magazine, she is really excited about her friend. She further added that pregnancy is a new phase in every woman’s life and wishes that Markle has an amazing one as she always wanted it to be.

It has been a while since Chopra and Markel are friends. Besides featuring in Priyanka’s Instagram stories while chilling in LA, Chopra was among one of Meghan’s bridesmaid at The Royal Wedding. Also, it seems that Priyanka is quite inspired by Markle’s pregnancy and is thinking of having kids as last week she was quoted by E! New saying, “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now. So I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas have been grabbing headlines after the rumours of couple’s wedding in the month of December started doing the rounds on the social media. Reports suggested that star couple will tie the knots on December 2 in Jodhpur while the pre-wedding functions will start from November. The duo was also recently clicked touring the Mehrangarh Fort.

On the professional front, Priyanka is doing amazing as the actor as some A-listed films in the basket lined up for her. Currently, she is busy shooting the schedule of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. After that, there are reports that the actor will join Guardian’s of Galaxy star Chris Patt in Cowboy Ninja Viking.

