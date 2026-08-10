Priyanka Chopra Visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Greets Fans In Traditional Look – WATCH

Priyanka Chopra made a quiet stop at Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple on Monday, August 10, drawing attention as fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the global star. The actor, who is currently in Mumbai, arrived at the temple in a simple yet elegant traditional look. Priyanka wore a pink ethnic suit, kept her hair open and opted for minimal styling, letting the understated outfit take centre stage.

Priyanka Chopra Greets Fans Outside Temple

After her temple visit, Priyanka was seen smiling and waving at people gathered outside the premises. The actor appeared to be in good spirits as she acknowledged the crowd before leaving. Her brief interaction with fans quickly became a talking point online, with videos and pictures from the visit circulating on social media.

The Siddhivinayak Temple, officially known as Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, is among Mumbai’s most prominent religious landmarks and is frequently visited by Bollywood celebrities. Stars often make their way to the temple before important professional milestones or after the release of major projects.

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Priyanka Chopra’s Busy Global Slate

Priyanka’s Mumbai visit comes amid an increasingly busy phase of her international career. The actor recently featured in the action-comedy Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and has also been associated with The Bluff, an action drama led by director Frank E Flowers.

She is also set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, where she stars opposite Mahesh Babu. The film has generated considerable anticipation following the unveiling of her character, Mandakini.

Priyanka has additionally been announced as part of the cast of the upcoming sci-fi action thriller ** Bluefly **, in which she will share the screen with Oscar winner Russell Crowe.

For now, however, her Mumbai appearance was less about the red carpet and more about a personal moment — a temple visit, a traditional look and a warm exchange with the fans waiting outside.