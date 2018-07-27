Bollywood diva and Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has walked out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat but the reason is very special. Ali Abbas Zafar, who is helming the film, has announced that Priyanka is no more a part of the film but the reason is very special. The diva told them about the same in 'Nick' of time and added that they are very happy for her.

He further added that Team Bharat wishes her loads of love and happiness for life. A source close to a leading daily revealed that the decision to walk out of Bharat will definitely affect her personal and professional equation with Salman Khan. The reason behind the same is the fact that those who are close to Salman know how rigid he is about committing to a film. The source further added that whether he will forget Priyanka’s decision to leave the film or not, only time will tell.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Earlier this month, reports were rife that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be getting exchanged to end of July or Early August and this announcement only seems to add fuel to the fire. Speaking about Nick Jonas, Priyanka had told a leading daily that the duo are getting to know each other.

After spending quality time with each other on Memorial Day, the celebrity couple hinted towards their relationship as they walked in hand-in-hand at the wedding of Nick’s cousin and confirmed the same with Nick’s recent visit to India where he met Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

Is the announcement a hint towards another big Bollywood-Hollywood wedding? We would have to eagerly wait and watch.

