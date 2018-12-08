At the launch party of Bumble app, Priyanka Chopra arrives with her husband Nick Jonas in style. In the photographs, she flaunted her well-tailored outfits. She looks beautiful in a multicoloured sequin gown, and needless to say, she carries her outfit with utmost grace and elegance. But what is grabbing our more attention is the cost of the gown.

Priyanka Chopra has hardly failed to impress the fashion police with her choice of outfits. Be it her ethnic or western attires, whenever Priyanka Chopra steps out, she makes sure to leave her fans awestruck. This time too, at the launch party of Bumble app, Piggy Chops has successfully nailed all the fashion boards. She wore a multi-coloured stripped sequin shimmery Ellie Saab’s gown. The newly-wed opted for a glamorous make-up with a dab of tinted red lipstick for the promotional night.

The deep neckline of the gown has made her appearance even more beautiful. She tied her hair in a bun and let some strands open. With a black mid-waist belt is accentuating her flawless curves. Mangalsutra, along with a black clutch and a sindoor of diva is winning the hearts on the Internet.

But what is more interesting to note is the cost of Ellie Saab’s creation and belt’s cost. The shimmery gown costs around $4370 i.e, Rs 3, 11, 800 and the belts costs around $300 i.e., Rs. 21,300. This makes her whole appearance to cost approximately at Rs. 3,33,345. Whoah! That’s a huge amount. Isn’t it?

Priyanka Chopra’s outfits’ choices have always been applauding. From ruffled tops to her evening gowns, every attire has scored a bonus point on the fashion board.

PiggyChops arrived at the launch with her husband Nick Jonas. Nick also looks dashing at the launch in her gray pant suit. Both of them look charming together as they walked at the event.

PeeCee and American pop singer Nick Jonas tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2 according to Christian and Hindu traditions.

