Priyanka Chopra award: Priyanka Chopra has again spread her pixie dust on the Toronto award nights, the diva bagged IMDb Fan Favorite star meter award and thanked her fans supporting and loving her throughout her career.

Priyanka Chopra award: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently riding high in her career, as this year 2019 has brought happiness to her in both personal and professional life, she became Mrs. Jonas and got many big-budget Hollywood films in her kitty. Not just that the diva recently bagged another accolade of IMDb Fan Favorite star meter award.

The diva expressed her happiness and said, whenever she receives an award, she gets an opportunity to know her fans love, she even thanked her fans for making her win and showering love and blessings upon her.

Also Read: AltBalaji show Mission Over Mars Episode 1 review: Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Palomi Ghosh and Nidhi Singh are the heroes in this inspirational story

Priyanka in her speech added that her first IMDb credit was of her first Tamil film Thamizhan, though her every movie has given a lot, films like Fashion, Aitraaz, and Barfi was very much lauded by all, but she believes that her hard work pays off when her fans appreciate her work. Priyanka also appealed to her fans to visit The Sky Is Pink as it’s her first credit as a producer/actor.

On the professional front, the diva has worked under many big-budget films of Bollywood and Hollywood. After a long gap from Bollywood, the diva again made a comeback with the film The Sky Is Pink. The makers of the film have also released the official trailer of the film. By looking onto the views it seems like Priyanka will get another hit in Bollywood, the trailer has got more than 16 million views and more to go. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on October 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App