Ahead of The Sky Is Pink release, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has called Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood a personal choice. She further questioned about who are we to dictate to someone. The Sky Is Pink is slated to hit the screens on October 11.

Zaira Wasim has created quite a ‘dangal’ with her announcement to quit the film industry. Ever since her explosive statement on how her religion urged her to leave Bollywood, a lot of judgements have been passed on social media in support or against the decision. While The Sky Is Pink will be Zaira’s last venture on the big screen, she has decided to take a step back from the film promotions and it is just Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Filmmaker Shonali Bose, and Producer Siddharth Kapoor, who have taken up the task to promote the film.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit the film industry. Calling it her personal choice, Priyanka questioned who are we to dictate what one should do and shouldn’t do. Praising Zaira’s work, Priyanka said that she is an incredible actor and they always wish the best for her.

Zaira Wasim was also missing from the screening of The Sky Is Pink at Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year. In an appreciation post shared on social media, Shonali Bose had earlier mentioned that Zaira has the toughest role that requires her to step into the shoes of a dead girl yet she managed to do it with the utmost ease.

The duo connected on a deeper level and also did a dance meditation when Zaira opened up about her anxiety and depression. All praises for the young actor, Shonali mentioned that Zaira has outdone her own performance in the film. On her decision to quit films, Zaira had earlier mentioned in her statement that her Bollywood career threatened her relationship with Allah and damaged her peace and iman.

Based on the life of motivational singer Aisha Chaudhary, The Sky Is Pink celebrates life instead of mourning death. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in lead roles, the film has been directed by Shonali Bose and is slated to hit the silver screens on October 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App