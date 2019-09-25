Zaira Wasim has created quite a ‘dangal’ with her announcement to quit the film industry. Ever since her explosive statement on how her religion urged her to leave Bollywood, a lot of judgements have been passed on social media in support or against the decision. While The Sky Is Pink will be Zaira’s last venture on the big screen, she has decided to take a step back from the film promotions and it is just Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Filmmaker Shonali Bose, and Producer Siddharth Kapoor, who have taken up the task to promote the film.
In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit the film industry. Calling it her personal choice, Priyanka questioned who are we to dictate what one should do and shouldn’t do. Praising Zaira’s work, Priyanka said that she is an incredible actor and they always wish the best for her.
Zaira Wasim was also missing from the screening of The Sky Is Pink at Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year. In an appreciation post shared on social media, Shonali Bose had earlier mentioned that Zaira has the toughest role that requires her to step into the shoes of a dead girl yet she managed to do it with the utmost ease.
View this post on Instagram
My Baby Zai – the youngest member of the Chaudhary family with the toughest role of being in an inspiring dead girl’s shoes…..But you did it with utmost ease and poise. I connected at a deep level with you right from the beginning when I rushed to Srinagar on reading your courageous tweet about your depression and anxiety. We did that wonderful dance meditation and I convinced you it would all be ok and we could do this together. And we did. You did. On top of it all you were my brightest ray of sunshine on set. I felt so happy whenever you were on set. You confronted your own fears of water and dogs. You surpassed your own brilliant self in this film. And on the last day you killed it while we almost killed you shooting from 11am – 330am! I’ll be forever grateful my little rockstar for our journey together. #zairawasim #risingstar #theskyispink #directorlove
View this post on Instagram
Thrilled to announce that The Sky is Pink will have it’s world premier at TIFF as one of 20 Gala presentations- the only Asian film this year in the Galas. The BEST most special and miraculous part is that this – the World premier – will take place on September 13, Ishan’s deathday. It’s a clear sign from him that he’s fully with his Mum and has blessed this film right from the start. In fact it was last year on his birthday that the making of the film started as on that day I woke up in LA to a message that PC loved the script and wanted to meet me. With Ishan and Aisha (Chaudhary) above and a fantastic cast and crew below – we turned the sky pink. 😃
The duo connected on a deeper level and also did a dance meditation when Zaira opened up about her anxiety and depression. All praises for the young actor, Shonali mentioned that Zaira has outdone her own performance in the film. On her decision to quit films, Zaira had earlier mentioned in her statement that her Bollywood career threatened her relationship with Allah and damaged her peace and iman.
Based on the life of motivational singer Aisha Chaudhary, The Sky Is Pink celebrates life instead of mourning death. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in lead roles, the film has been directed by Shonali Bose and is slated to hit the silver screens on October 11.