Dangal fame Zaira Wasim, who was recently seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Secret Superstar, on Friday shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account along with global icon Priyanka Chopra and the photo has been breaking the Internet. In the photo, we see the Bollywood beauties hugging each other and making an adorable pose as London shooting schedule of their upcoming film The Sky is Pink has been wrapped. The film also stars director-turned-actor Farhan Akhtar and is being helmed by Shonali Bose.

The Sky is Pink will also mark the Bollywood comeback of global icon Priyanka Chopra who will be soon getting to American singer Nick Jonas. In the photo, we see both Priyanka and Zaira in an all-black avatar. Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who has now been spreading her magic across the globe. Zaira, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and later featured in Secret Superstar.

The Sky is Pink is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have previously worked in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do.

