Priyanka Chopra is in news again for getting trolled and hated for her Assam tourism advertisement as the actress was wearing 'minimal clothes' — 'a frock' and showed 'cleavage' on the Assam tourism calendar. Congress legislators of the Assam Legislative Assembly even demanded her removal as the states brand ambassador as well but State Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came to her rescue and talked about the lack of tourism instead.

After the Congress legislators in the Assam Legislative Assembly recently demanded the removal of Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra as the brand representative of Assam tourism, State Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acted the hero and said that an area of the Congress administrators is endeavouring to get a shoddy reputation out of the issue. Congress officials, including Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi, as of late raised complaints amid the progressing session of the Assam administrative get together to a photo of the Bollywood star in ‘negligible garments’ as highlighted in a timetable of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and requested that she be evacuated as the brand diplomat of Assam tourism.

The Congress lawmakers additionally demonstrated a duplicate of the ATDC logbook where Priyanka was seen wearing a dress and not the customary dress of Assam — mekhela chador. “A section of Congress legislators in Assam are trying to get cheap publicity out of the issue. When we receive felicitation at some stage do we go wearing dhoti, the traditional dress of Assam or wearing pants and shirts? If someone comes to Assam from abroad will he be felicitated after wearing dhoti?,” said Sarma while answering a journalist outside the House on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: SC dismisses FIR against Priya Prakash Varrier; says no case can be registered in any state

Congress pioneer and Assam’s Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that it would have been exceptional if the brand minister had worn Assam’s conventional dress amid the photo shoot for the schedule of ATDC. “I think that (wearing an Assamese traditional dress) would have been appropriate for the actor to promote the culture and tradition of Assam,” he said.

ALSO READ: Padmaavat controversy: I want kids to go back home safely after watching the film, says Shah Rukh Khan



Saikia said the arrangement of Priyanka as brand representative had neglected to expand the tourist inflow to the state – be it local or foreign. “The data placed in the House today revealed that while 28,419 foreign tourists visited the state during 2016-16, only 9,421 foreign tourists had visited the state in the current fiscal (till October 2018),” said Saikia, hence asking the government to focus on the lack of tourism.

Priyanka, who was designated by the Assam government as the brand envoy of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation in 2016, has drawn extreme feedback as the film star stayed quiet even as the most noticeably bad ever surges hit the state a year ago.

ALSO READ: Canada PM Justin Trudeau meets Bollywood stars; tweets pic with Shah Rukh Khan