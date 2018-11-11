After Priyanka Chopra, it's Nick Jonas' bachelor party photographs which are doing the rounds on the Internet. Nick Jonas has shared photographs on Instagram where he can be seen lying on the deck of a ship. He has shared other photographs also on the social media handle.

After Priyanka Chopra, now Nick Jonas’ bachelorette party is the hot topic of the tinsel town. As boy’s fun is expected from Nick Jonas’ photographs, Priyanka Chopra’s fiance’s latest photographs say it all. Nick Jonas has shared the photographs on his Instagram on November 10, 2018. In one of the photographs, Nick can be seen with a drink in hand, as he lies on the deck with the blue ocean in the background. Nick as usual looks dapper in his white shirt with a captain’s cap. In the caption, he mentioned that the bachelor party weekend is officially underway. Till now this photographs has received 7, 18, 963 likes.

Nick has also shared another photograph in which he looks absolutely handsome in all black suit. In the photograph, Nick can be seen holding a cigar in his hand and posing for the cameras. Soon after his post the comments section was bombarded with the compliments. Till now this post has received 607,218 likes.

Both photographs have taken the Internet by storm as fans just can’t get enough of Nick’s photos. Already we were not over with Priyanka Chopra’s fun-filled bachelorette party photographs, now seems like Nick Jonas’ photos will be a favourite past time.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be exchanging their wedding vow in December in Jodhpur at Umaid Bhawan Palace. The duo officially got engaged in August in a private ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be featured in Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. While Nick Jonas will be seen in video album Right Now with Ralph Schulz.

