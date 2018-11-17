Priyanka Chopra's hubby-to-be Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13. In his latest Instagram post, he shared his before and after picture of himself. In the post he thanked his fans, family and friends for their support. Means more than you know. Love you all. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot on December 1 and 2 this year. The duo has zeroed down on Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur for their three-day festivities.

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra’s hubby-to-be Nick Jonas in his latest Instagram post shared about his illness that he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13. In his latest Instagram post, he shared his before and after picture of himself. He captioned his picture as he strives to live a healthy lifestyle since then. In his post, he even thanked his family, friends and his 17.5 million fans for their support at every step. Further on he also said that I have full control of my day to day life with the disease, and in the end told his fans to never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot on December 1 and 2 this year. The duo has zeroed down on Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur for their three-day festivities. Reportedly it is also claimed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will do a Christian wedding too. Desi queen of Bollywood has asked her friend Mubina Rattonsey to be her maid of Honour.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding celebration started last month where Priyanka’s bridal shower was hosted by her colleagues and was attended by actress Sonali Bendre, cousin Parineeti Chopra among various others. Take a look at the pictures of Priyanka Chopra from her bachelorette and bridal shower here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More