Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get married in December. From wedding venue to attires, every single detail of the couple is a hot scoop. The wedding is expected to be an expensive affair. On 29th October, her managers threw a grand bridal shower at Tiffanny & Co. cafe in New York,

For the big occasion, she chose to wear a Marchesa white shimmery dress. She pulled off her attire with minimal accessories. Already, her appearance has left everyone awestruck. Now, it’s her jewellery which has become is grabbing eyeballs. Reportedly, the cost of the jewellery is whopping $1 million and that’s equivalent to Rs. 7.35 crore.

According to a report, would be bride wore a wedding dress-like gown by Marchesa. her Tiffany & Co. jewellery costed over $1 million. However, this cost doesn’t include her fiance Nick Jonas’ engagement ring. He bought the ring from Tiffany’s London store worth of Rs 2.1 crore. The total of her accessories is now equivalent to an almost Rs 10 crore.

Not just that, the managers and bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey also made sure to give her guests special gifts as well.

According to a Vogue report, the guests were given goodie bags that included monogrammed passport cases, mini cakes shaped like the iconic Tiffany box, and champagne.

Talking about Tiffany, Priyanka Chopra said that she had always had a romantic fascination with Tiffany since childhood. Not because, it’s classic and chic but also timeless. Probably, she would’ve mentioned somewhere her wish to have a Tiffany’s ring. Therefore it has an important role.

The couple is rumoured to be getting married on December 2 in Jodhpur.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met at Met Gala 2017. Ever since the duo engaged in a relationship. In the month of August, the duo officially exchanged their rings and looked extremely happy together.

