Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Mumbai witnessed a grand celebration as Siddharth Chopra, the brother of global star Priyanka Chopra, tied the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. The intimate yet elegant wedding was attended by close family members and friends, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie, Parineeti Chopra, and Mannara Chopra.

Neelam, who has made a name for herself in the South Indian film industry, looked breathtaking in a gold and sindoori red lehenga, while Siddharth complemented her in an ivory sherwani. The couple’s love story began on a dating app, an investment of Priyanka Chopra, making their union even more special. Priyanka had previously expressed her joy in playing a role in their meeting, calling them “so cute” together.

The couple had been dating for years, often sharing their love on social media and making public appearances together. In August 2024, they took the next step by getting engaged in a traditional Hastakshar ceremony, officially beginning their journey toward marriage.

Neelam Upadhyaya, born on October 5, 1993, in Mumbai, gained recognition through MTV Style Check before making her acting debut in 2012 with Mr 7. She later appeared in films like Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om, carving out a niche for herself in the industry.

The wedding was an intimate yet grand affair, bringing together Bollywood and family in a celebration of love and tradition.

