Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra was supposed to tie knots with Ishita Kumar in April however, their wedding was called off recently. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has recently confirmed the news. Moreover, Ishita Kumar has deleted all the photos of her Roka ceremony from Instagram.

Earlier to this year, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra had announced about his engagement with Ishita Kumar and their wedding was supposed to be in April, however, the whole month passed but the wedding didn’t take place. Some days back, when Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai, everyone thought that it was due to her brother’s wedding however the wedding was postponed because Ishita had to undergo a surgery.

However, the recent reports revealed that the wedding has been called off. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra confirmed the report quoting that the couple has mutually called off when Madhu was asked for the reason, she didn’t reply. Not only this, but Ishita also deleted all the pictures with Siddharth Chopra of their Roka ceremony and bridal shower from her Instagram account.

This is not the first time this has happened with the Chopra family. Siddharth also got engaged in the year 2014 with his girlfriend Kanika Mathur. Both of them also planned for a destination wedding in Goa in 2015 but the wedding got called off for some reasons.

Siddharth and Ishita’s Roka ceremony took place on February 27 and Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the couple on Instagram, however the wedding mutually called off now and Priyanka Chopra has also unfollowed Ishita on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra tied knots with Nick Jonas in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The star-studded wedding took place in Hindu as well as Christian style and was attended by all the Bollywood stars. Priyanka Chopra is best known for films like Aitraaz, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Barfi!, 7 Khoon Maaf, and many more.

Priyanka Chopra was also finalised for Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat opposite Salman Khan, however, due to some prior commitments, Priyanka Chopra left the film and Katrina Kaif took her place in the film.

