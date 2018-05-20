Prince Harry married Suits actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle and it was Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra who stole the show as the diva wore a wore a lavender Vivienne Westwood outfit and complementing her royal look was Philip Treacy hat. However, we cannot stop gushing over her Jimmy Choo stilettos which made the diva look even more classy and royal.

The best part about her stilettos that they were fashionable yet classy. Priyanka opted for a pair of Victoria 100 Chalk Satin and Plexi Pointy Toe Pumps with Swarovski crystals. They made Pee Cee look even more royal with of course the stunning Vivienne Westwood outfit that she wore at the royal wedding at Windsor Castle, where the ceremony took place.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra told People magazine that she’s super excited about Meghan Markle’s big day. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that,” she was quoted as saying.

After winning millions of hearts with her glamorous avatar at the royal wedding, Priyanka looked like a princess at the reception at Frogmore House. The reception was an intimate celebration for 200 of the couple’s closest friends and family. At the royal reception, she wore r a shimmery gold princess gown by Dior with a stylish pair of diamond earrings. The diva will be making a comeback in Bollywood after four years in Salman Khan’s Bharat which will be helmed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

