Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra had been served worms with her food when she was staying in DoubleTree hotel in Ahmedabad. The actress is very upset with the hospitality of the hotel and took to her Instagram account to share this with everyone.

The Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra always remain in the talks because of various controversial and non-controversial matters. But this time it’s not about her, this time it’s about her cousin sister… No-No! not Parineeti, we are talking about her cousin Meera.

Recently, Meera (Priyanka’s cousin) took to her Instagram to share a video clip of an incident that took place in an Ahmedabad hotel. In the video clip, maggots (larva of common fly) are visible crawling on the platter in which Priyanka’s cousin Meera’s food was served to her at Ahmedabad’s DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

In her Instagram post, Meera wrote that she was staying in the DoubleTree hotel in Ahmedabad. Further, she said that she got maggots in her food platter. People pay a bomb for these kinds of hotels and they serve maggots to them. While mentioning @fssai_safefood in her post, she appealed them to take immediate action towards the matter. Also, she questioned that where are the health safety regulations?

It’s not the first case when something like this very unhappy has happened, not just in the food of celebrities but even there are generally people also who suffer from the same kind of problems and as said by Meera, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India must look upon these matters and take strict actions as soon as possible.

If we talk about Meera’s acting career then she will soon be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Section 375, a courtroom drama which is directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is based on IPC Section 375 of Indian law.

In the film, Richa Chadha portrays the role of a public prosecutor battling to get her client justice. Her client (Meera) claims in the film that she got raped by a filmmaker. The film is scheduled to release on September 13, 2019.

