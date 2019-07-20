Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration in Miami was no less than grand bash. Her husband Nick Jonas made sure to throw a lavish birthday party for his wife. Several photos have gone viral on the internet but it's a heartfelt note of Parineeti Chopra for Nick has become a talk of the town.

Priyanka Chopra who had turned a year older recently, celebrated a lavish birthday party in Miami. The grand birthday party no less than a glittery one. From Priyanka Chopra’s closed one including Parineeti Chopra to her mother Madhu Chopra everyone made sure to attend the party. Already, the photos and videos on social media have taken the internet by storm.

Not just that, the blingy red dress of PeeCee has made everyone go gaga over it. Now, post-party celebrations, celebrities are sharing photos on Instagram and thanking Nick Jonas for giving a fancy party. Among many, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra’s a heartfelt note has also become a talk of the town. In the note, she has thanked Nick Jonas for inviting her at the party and calls him the best host of the party.

She calls him the best host of the party. The photos which are doing the rounds on the social are proof of the ultimate fun that they had in Miami. But it’s the fancy cake which is grabbing everyone’s attention. It’s a 4-tier birthday cake which was surprisingly colour coordinated with Priyachopra’s dress.

In the photos, Quantico actor and American pop singer can be seen giggling, smiling and laughing together. All the photographs are simply fun-filled and vibrant.

Take a look at some of the photos

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be featured in director Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink. The movie will feature Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. She was last seen in Isn’t it Romantic.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App